Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $144.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.45.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.21 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

