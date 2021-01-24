Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.45.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

