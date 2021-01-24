KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.83 Million

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post $37.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.86 million and the lowest is $36.80 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $31.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $145.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $146.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $148.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $159.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE:KREF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 121,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,162.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $25,596.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,893 shares of company stock worth $8,593,506. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 525,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

