Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOD. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

KOD opened at $164.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.69. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,770.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,350 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,865. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,857,000 after buying an additional 560,336 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at $29,427,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

