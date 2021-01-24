Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 3,594,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,685. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

