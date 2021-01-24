Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 25th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

