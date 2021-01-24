KuCoin Token Trading 1% Higher This Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $93.87 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00076341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.35 or 0.00800755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.58 or 0.04591587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017778 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

