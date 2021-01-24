Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Raised to $55.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.