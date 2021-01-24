Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $252,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

