KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CFO Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CFO Brent C. Bruun sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $234.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter worth about $676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

