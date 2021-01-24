L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,089,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,006,000 after buying an additional 153,832 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.18. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.