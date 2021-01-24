Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 57 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.