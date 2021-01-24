Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 144.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 168.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 lowered shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.59.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

