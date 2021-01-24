Largo Coin Market Cap Hits $174.62 Million (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Largo Coin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Largo Coin has a total market capitalization of $174.62 million and $1.87 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Largo Coin coin can currently be bought for about $9.86 or 0.00030928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00129122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00283617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,461.40 or 1.01776287 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 51,255,055 coins and its circulating supply is 17,701,888 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin. The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io.

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Largo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

