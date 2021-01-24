Lauren Adrienne Romer Sells 14,345 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $428,198.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,461.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -461.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Ping Identity’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $2,021,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

