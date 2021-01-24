Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $642,566.30 and approximately $2,558.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00056011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00126986 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00271799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

