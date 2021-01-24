Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LGRVF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

LGRVF opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Legrand will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

