Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NYSE LEJU opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $351.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leju will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

