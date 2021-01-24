Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall Sells 10,000 Shares

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Joseph Mccall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

