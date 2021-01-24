Lido DAO Token Hits Market Cap of $7.44 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002612 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $5,947.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00054634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00128274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00076091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00282130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040023 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

Lido DAO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

