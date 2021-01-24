Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.59 and last traded at $142.62. Approximately 473,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 351,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.89.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 229,093 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after buying an additional 217,081 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $18,777,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,219,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

