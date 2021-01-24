Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.61

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.61 and last traded at $123.53, with a volume of 8207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.