Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -62.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.