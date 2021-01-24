LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 169,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 116,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

