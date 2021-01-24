Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $104.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $311,928.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,867. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.20. 767,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,791. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

