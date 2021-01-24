Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 767,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $105.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,867. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Logitech International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

