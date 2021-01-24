Luke E. Sims Sells 5,000 Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,417.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

