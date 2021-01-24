LunchMoney (LMY) Market Cap Tops $321,325.73

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. LunchMoney has a market cap of $321,325.73 and approximately $648.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded 167% higher against the dollar. One LunchMoney token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00130480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00076911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00293503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00071838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039517 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,932,949 tokens. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

LunchMoney Token Trading

LunchMoney can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.