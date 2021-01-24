Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.35.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.60. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$12.60.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,480. Insiders have acquired 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.