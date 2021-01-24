Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.25.

MDGL opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

