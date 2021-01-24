Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $140.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.30 million to $144.15 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $229.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $525.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.60 million to $529.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $646.69 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $733.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 1,082,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.