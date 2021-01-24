Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.07. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 13,931 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.75. The company has a market cap of C$203.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

