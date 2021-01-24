MANTRA DAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.79 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.77 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 73% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00279550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039286 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,557,212 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

