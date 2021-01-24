Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.23 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

