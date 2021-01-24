MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $522.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $523.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Compass Point increased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.70. The company had a trading volume of 323,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,089. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.46 and a 200-day moving average of $521.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.