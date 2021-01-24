Mary Modahl Sells 110,000 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Mary Modahl sold 110,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMWL opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.