Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $353.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.44.

Mastercard stock opened at $328.99 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at $35,121,042,967.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

