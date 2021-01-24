MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report sales of $190.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $193.22 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $70.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $474.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $755.70 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $761.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,299,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 245,664 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. MaxLinear has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

