McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

