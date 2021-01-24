Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives $36.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $232,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,099,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,146,696.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,161,740 shares in the company, valued at $86,491,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,606 shares of company stock valued at $39,654,941 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

