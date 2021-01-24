Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading 10.6% Higher

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s share price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.03. 7,408,608 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 5,292,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Medigus in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Medigus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

