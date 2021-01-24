MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.59

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.59 and traded as low as $170.35. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $172.88, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.10.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

