Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 587,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 530,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,220,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,938 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

