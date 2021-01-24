Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.89 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $140,446.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.92 or 0.04227946 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,707,799 coins and its circulating supply is 79,707,694 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

