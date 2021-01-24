Michael D. Fleisher Sells 750 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $224,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,194,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of W opened at $299.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.45. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair raised Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.