Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $145.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $132.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE MAA opened at $134.18 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

