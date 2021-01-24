Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.98

Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and traded as high as $35.50. Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 492,856 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma plc (MTPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.