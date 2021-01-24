MINDOL Price Down 38.6% Over Last Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $47.17 million and approximately $287,872.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00333687 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003715 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.56 or 0.01540015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.