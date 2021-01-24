Mirrored Netflix Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for about $581.91 or 0.01732070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $9,888.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00127153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00271985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00038123 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 6,308 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

