Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Market Cap Reaches $5.79 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $136,465.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for about $919.68 or 0.02937410 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00055807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00130317 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00296003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00072196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,290 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

